Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,314 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $45.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,980. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

