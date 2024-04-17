Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,733,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.86.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

