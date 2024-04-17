AM Squared Ltd Grows Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

AM Squared Ltd grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. IPG Photonics makes up approximately 0.1% of AM Squared Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,349.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 41,791 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2,136.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 79,039 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 23,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,039,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,587,000 after acquiring an additional 85,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $85.79. 72,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,744. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $141.85. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.88.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $298.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.91) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $856,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,219,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,575,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $856,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,219,599 shares in the company, valued at $618,575,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

