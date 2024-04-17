Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 70,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 45,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market capitalization of C$31.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

