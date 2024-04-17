American Lithium (CVE:LI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.88

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 115074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Eight Capital dropped their target price on American Lithium from C$8.40 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.
American Lithium Stock Performance
American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 EPS for the current year.
About American Lithium
American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
