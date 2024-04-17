Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.76

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.76 and last traded at C$1.71, with a volume of 205021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

Amerigo Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$281.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.33.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of C$57.79 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2170543 EPS for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Announces Dividend

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

