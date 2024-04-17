Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSE:AMPE opened at $0.30 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $342,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166,979 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $168,000. 5.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.