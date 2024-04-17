Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 17th (ANTO, AO, ASC, BGFV, BME, BRK, DELT, DGX, ENT, FLXS)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 17th:

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 1,925 ($23.96) price target on the stock.

Get Antofagasta plc alerts:

AO World (LON:AO) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 52 ($0.65) to GBX 75 ($0.93). They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC)

had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.35) to GBX 490 ($6.10). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 660 ($8.22) target price on the stock.

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) had its speculative buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 160 ($1.99) price target on the stock.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 1,950 ($24.27) target price on the stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 750 ($9.34) price target on the stock.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 350 ($4.36) price target on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 7,700 ($95.85) price target on the stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

M Winkworth (LON:WINK) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Wise (LON:WISE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 1,140 ($14.19) price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.