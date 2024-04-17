AO World (LON:AO) PT Raised to GBX 75

AO World (LON:AO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 52 ($0.65) to GBX 75 ($0.93) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 27.88% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital raised AO World to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.
In other news, insider Chris Hopkinson acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £12,600 ($15,685.30). Corporate insiders own 50.77% of the company’s stock.
AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.
