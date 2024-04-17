AO World (LON:AO) PT Raised to GBX 75

AO World (LON:AO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 52 ($0.65) to GBX 75 ($0.93) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 27.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital raised AO World to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of LON:AO traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 104 ($1.29). 220,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,969. The company has a market capitalization of £601.71 million, a PE ratio of 2,080.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 94.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 90.31. AO World has a 1-year low of GBX 61.99 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 109.40 ($1.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88.

In other news, insider Chris Hopkinson acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £12,600 ($15,685.30). Corporate insiders own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

