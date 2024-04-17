Apogee Enterprises (APOG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APOG.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

