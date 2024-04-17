ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Announces $0.21 Semi-Annual Dividend

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

ArcelorMittal Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $30.15.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 10.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

