Artis REIT (AX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 15th

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Artis REIT Price Performance
Artis REIT has a 1-year low of C$12.82 and a 1-year high of C$14.42.
Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$80.89 million during the quarter.
About Artis REIT
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.
