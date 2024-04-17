Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the March 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Associated Banc stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,284. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Associated Banc has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $22.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Associated Banc had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $322.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,010 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $297,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $297,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,710 shares of company stock valued at $454,897. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,722,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,356,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,108 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,181,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,652,000 after acquiring an additional 728,555 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 905,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 693,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,524,000 after acquiring an additional 687,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Associated Banc

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.