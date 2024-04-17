Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Short Interest Down 6.1% in March

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AC. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 87.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 305.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 7,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.24. 4,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,101. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. Associated Capital Group has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $40.55. The company has a market cap of $692.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

