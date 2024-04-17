Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALAB. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.09.

Shares of ALAB opened at $74.52 on Monday. Astera Labs has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 10,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

