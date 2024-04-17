Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,834 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,485 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.10% of Autodesk worth $50,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,760 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,220 shares of company stock worth $11,933,231. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Trading Down 4.9 %

Autodesk stock opened at $216.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

