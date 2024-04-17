Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Performance
NYSE AWX opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.80. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.20%.
Institutional Trading of Avalon
About Avalon
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.
