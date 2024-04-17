Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.80.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $2.28 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.03.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $478.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,526,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 76,840 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 61,011 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 12,372,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

