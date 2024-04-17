B. Riley Upgrades Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) to “Buy”

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

EXTR stock opened at $11.13 on Monday. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.90.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $296.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $376,585.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at $14,956,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 167,176.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,064 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after buying an additional 2,141,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $33,267,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,895,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,727 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at $38,999,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

