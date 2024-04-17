Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Short Interest Update

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 995,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Banco BBVA Argentina

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth $150,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 100.0% during the third quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 259,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32,262 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BBAR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.08. 803,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,218. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $9.51.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.50. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.1131 dividend. This is a boost from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.55%.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

