Bank of America Upgrades Integer (NYSE:ITGR) to Buy

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $135.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $105.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITGR. CL King assumed coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on Integer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

ITGR opened at $119.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.80. Integer has a 52-week low of $69.40 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.94.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Integer had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $413.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integer will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 28.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

