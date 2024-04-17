Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,089 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised their target price on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.62.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.34. 4,176,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,256. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $158.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $231.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

