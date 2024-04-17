Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. iShares MSCI World ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 271.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 37,420 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,632,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

URTH traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $138.48. 83,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,464. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.29. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $114.70 and a 52-week high of $145.19. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

