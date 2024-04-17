Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $696,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $710,519,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,262,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,487. The stock has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $242.98 and a one year high of $348.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.50.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.