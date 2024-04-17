Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $849,000 Position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.13. 38,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,779. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $21.32. The firm has a market cap of $816.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

