Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $212,000 in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,843 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,193,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,476,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748,799 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $682,195,000 after acquiring an additional 344,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,111,000 after buying an additional 118,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of RIO stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.69. 3,176,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,462. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $2.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RIO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RIO

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.