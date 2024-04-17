Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.94 Million Investment in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 59,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,000. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares during the last quarter.
PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA PULS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.59. 428,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,077. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $49.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average of $49.49.
PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend
PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile
The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.
