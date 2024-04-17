Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $0.05 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $666,535.00, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLPH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 31,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 33,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

