Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN) Increases Dividend to GBX 33 Per Share

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.41) per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Billington’s previous dividend of $15.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Billington Trading Up 0.8 %
LON:BILN opened at GBX 498.75 ($6.21) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 422.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 399.83. Billington has a 52 week low of GBX 282.50 ($3.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 538.80 ($6.71). The company has a market capitalization of £64.14 million, a P/E ratio of 883.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53.
About Billington
