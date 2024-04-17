Bison Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Bison Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 990.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 101,845 shares during the last quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 227,573 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,997,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,636 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

FSK stock opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.25. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.81%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

