Bison Wealth LLC Has $336,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bison Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.