Bison Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $93.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.39. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $98.72. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 208.68, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is 195.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

