Bison Wealth LLC Sells 156 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bison Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $146.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

