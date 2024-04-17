BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Shares Down 1.7%

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $748.79 and last traded at $749.67. Approximately 663,071 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 632,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $762.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.43.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BLK

BlackRock Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $111.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $807.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $755.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.34%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total value of $2,669,833.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,972,959.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 8,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in BlackRock by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 619.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.