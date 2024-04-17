Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Bristow Group worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTOL. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Bristow Group during the third quarter worth $9,877,000. Western Standard LLC increased its position in Bristow Group by 48.4% during the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 682,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,609,000 after buying an additional 222,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Bristow Group by 78.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after buying an additional 184,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bristow Group by 293.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 136,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bristow Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 791,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,726,000 after buying an additional 88,199 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristow Group Stock Performance

Bristow Group stock opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $704.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.82. Bristow Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.82.

Insider Activity

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $337.93 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $236,032.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,922.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

