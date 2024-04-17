Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,281.09.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,329.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $615.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,306.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,114.01. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 35.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,347,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,386,994,000 after buying an additional 3,089,798 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,044,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,670,149,000 after purchasing an additional 794,832 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $6,225,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

