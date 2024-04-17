Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,281.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $21.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,307.47. 572,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,119. The company has a market capitalization of $605.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,306.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,114.01. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.