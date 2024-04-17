Brokerages Set Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Target Price at $86.00

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KROS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $58.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.27. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,357,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,271,000 after purchasing an additional 213,444 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,837,000 after buying an additional 222,652 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

