Brokerages Set Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Target Price at $13.67

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of research firms have commented on MESO. StockNews.com cut shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

NASDAQ MESO opened at $4.69 on Friday. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $534.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mesoblast by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 149,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Mesoblast by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 24,336 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

