Brokerages Set Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) PT at $7.25

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2024

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLSGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RGLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Down 7.9 %

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $2.56 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $167.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

