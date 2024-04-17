Brokerages Set Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) PT at $7.25

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RGLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Regulus Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Down 7.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $2.56 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $167.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regulus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.