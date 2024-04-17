Brokerages Set Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) PT at $7.25

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.
Several research analysts have issued reports on RGLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.
NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $2.56 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $167.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.56.
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
