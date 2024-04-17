Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) & OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Head-To-Head Review

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW – Get Free Report) and OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Brunswick Bancorp and OFG Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brunswick Bancorp 20.13% N/A N/A OFG Bancorp 23.62% 16.25% 1.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brunswick Bancorp and OFG Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brunswick Bancorp $16.41 million 2.75 $3.85 million $1.21 13.22 OFG Bancorp $770.73 million 2.05 $181.87 million $3.82 8.76

Institutional and Insider Ownership

OFG Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Brunswick Bancorp. OFG Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brunswick Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

2.5% of Brunswick Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of OFG Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of OFG Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Brunswick Bancorp and OFG Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brunswick Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A OFG Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

OFG Bancorp has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.47%. Given OFG Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OFG Bancorp is more favorable than Brunswick Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Brunswick Bancorp has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OFG Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OFG Bancorp beats Brunswick Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brunswick Bancorp

Brunswick Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, checking, certificate of deposit accounts, business checking, equipment leasing, commercial mortgages, small business loans, construction loans, and merchant services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and investment advisory services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; and separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs. Further, the company engages in the insurance agency and reinsurance businesses; administration and servicing of retirement plans; and various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, and U.S. Treasury securities and money market instruments. Additionally, it offers money management and investment banking services; and engages in the asset/liability management activities, such as purchases and sales of investment securities, interest rate risk management, derivatives, and borrowings. The company provides investment brokerage, transactional, international trade financing, residential mortgage, and consumer finance services. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

