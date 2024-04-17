Buffington Mohr McNeal Purchases New Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,654,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,752,000 after purchasing an additional 105,580 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,048 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,033,000 after purchasing an additional 136,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.4819 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

