Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 967,100 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $38.97.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -60.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 13.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 168.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVGW

About Calavo Growers

(Get Free Report)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.