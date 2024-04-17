Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $17.80

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.80, but opened at $18.43. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 1,530 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $546.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 104.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

