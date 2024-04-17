Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.44

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$25.44 and last traded at C$26.60, with a volume of 69693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CWB shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.73.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$289.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.10 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 8.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5601057 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Western Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$47,728.69. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$47,728.69. Also, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 2,253 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$67,590.00. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian Western Bank

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.