Capital Analysts LLC Has $814,000 Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFLO. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4,583.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after purchasing an additional 678,324 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 93,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,403,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

TFLO stock opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

