Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Stake Lifted by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGUS traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $30.26. 80,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,264. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.24.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.