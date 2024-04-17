Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Bought by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 465,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 363,736 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 50,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 88,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,374. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

