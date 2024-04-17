Capital One Financial Weighs in on Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.16 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.21. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NOG stock opened at $42.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.86. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.31 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 42.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at $4,462,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 43,527 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 419,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,888,000 after acquiring an additional 116,983 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $79,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 122,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

