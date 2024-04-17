Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,025,515. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.81 and a 200 day moving average of $78.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.65.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
